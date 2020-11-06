Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 16, 2020
11:30
Grantham Crematorium
Robert KIME
KIME Robert passed away peacefully in Grantham Hospital on 28th October 2020, aged 61 years. Devoted Husband to Jenny and loving Father to Joanna and Gary. Sadly missed by all his friends. Funeral to take place at Grantham Crematorium on Monday 16th November 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations for St. Barnabas Hospice in Grantham Hospital may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, Lincs NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 6, 2020
