Friday, Dec. 11, 2020
11:00
Harlaxton Church
Robert TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR

Robert

'Bob'

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Bob after a short illness on 14th November 2020 at Lincoln County Hospital. He shall be missed by all who knew and loved him. Devoted and loving husband of Hazel, much loved dad to Rob, Chris and Tim and proud Grandpa and Great-Grandpa. Funeral Service to take place on Friday 11th December at Harlaxton Church at 11.00am, followed by a private family burial. Donations on the day in Bob's memory are to RAF Benevolent Fund. Family flowers only please.
Published in Grantham Journal on Dec. 4, 2020
