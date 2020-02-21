|
KEARTON Ronald Thomas
Passed away at home on Saturday 18th January 2020 aged 69 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Monday 24th February 2020 at St John the Baptist Church, South Witham at 11.30am followed by a family cremation. Family flowers only please, donations for Cat Protection may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Rd Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Feb. 21, 2020