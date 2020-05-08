|
|
BROWN
Roseline 'Lena'
(née Chapman)
Passed away peacefully at Chestnut Court, Gloucester on Monday 27th April 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Barry, sister to Ted, John and the late Evelyn, George, Gerry and Maureen. Aunt to five nephews and nine nieces. A private funeral service will take place in Grantham. Family flowers only please. Donations to support COVID-19 research may be made to the Oxford University Development Trust (www.development.ox.ac.uk/make-a-gift/coronavirus-research-fund) or c/o SC&BS Cocks, Funeral Directors, 59 Hucclecote Road, Gloucester, GL3 3TL
Published in Grantham Journal on May 8, 2020