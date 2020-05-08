Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roseline BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roseline BROWN

Notice Condolences

Roseline BROWN Notice
BROWN

Roseline 'Lena'

(née Chapman)

Passed away peacefully at Chestnut Court, Gloucester on Monday 27th April 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Barry, sister to Ted, John and the late Evelyn, George, Gerry and Maureen. Aunt to five nephews and nine nieces. A private funeral service will take place in Grantham. Family flowers only please. Donations to support COVID-19 research may be made to the Oxford University Development Trust (www.development.ox.ac.uk/make-a-gift/coronavirus-research-fund) or c/o SC&BS Cocks, Funeral Directors, 59 Hucclecote Road, Gloucester, GL3 3TL
Published in Grantham Journal on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -