Rosemary PAGE

Rosemary PAGE Notice
PAGE

Rosemary Edith Elizabeth

Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. Darling wife to the late Dennis, much loved mum to Mark, Julia, Ashley and Liz and devoted granny and great granny. Will be sadly missed by all who loved her. Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at St. Wulfram's Church at 1.45pm followed by a burial at Grantham cemetery. Flowers or donations for St Barnabas Hospice are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on July 18, 2019
