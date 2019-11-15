|
|
RICKELL
Rosemary
passed away peacefully at home on Monday 4th November 2019, aged 83 years. She will be deeply missed by Rachael and Luke, her grandchildren Angus and Toby and all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Thursday 28th November 2019 at Grantham Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations for the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance may be given on the day or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 15, 2019