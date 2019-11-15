Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:30
Grantham Crematorium
Rosemary RICKELL

Rosemary RICKELL Notice
RICKELL

Rosemary

passed away peacefully at home on Monday 4th November 2019, aged 83 years. She will be deeply missed by Rachael and Luke, her grandchildren Angus and Toby and all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Thursday 28th November 2019 at Grantham Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations for the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance may be given on the day or forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 15, 2019
