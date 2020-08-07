Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
13:30
Grantham Crematorium Chapel
Roy BRADLEY

Roy BRADLEY Notice
BRADLEY

Roy

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 28th July 2020 at Cloverleaf Care Home, Lincoln aged 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Jean, he will be deeply missed by his daughter Jennifer and granddaughters Julie and Katie. A private family funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium Chapel on Thursday 13th August 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for The Salvation Army, Grantham, may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 7, 2020
