Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Holland
London Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6HW
01476 594455
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
14:30
Grantham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy CLOUTING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy CLOUTING

Notice Condolences

Roy CLOUTING Notice
CLOUTING Roy

Passed away peacefully at Apple Trees Care Home on 16th September 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved father of Patricia, grandfather of Lisa, Stuart and Kelly, great-grandfather of Owen, Thomas, Bradley, Holly and Oliver. Funeral Service to be held at Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 2.30pm. No flowers. Donations to Apple Trees Care Home (cheques payable to The Order of St John Care Trust). All enquires to be made to David Holland Funeral Directors, London Road, Grantham, NG31 6HW. Tel: 01476 594455
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.