CLOUTING Roy
Passed away peacefully at Apple Trees Care Home on 16th September 2019, aged 94 years. Beloved father of Patricia, grandfather of Lisa, Stuart and Kelly, great-grandfather of Owen, Thomas, Bradley, Holly and Oliver. Funeral Service to be held at Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 2.30pm. No flowers. Donations to Apple Trees Care Home (cheques payable to The Order of St John Care Trust). All enquires to be made to David Holland Funeral Directors, London Road, Grantham, NG31 6HW. Tel: 01476 594455
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 19, 2019