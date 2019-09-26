|
GILBERT
Roy Frederick
Passed away at home on the 20th September 2019 aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband to Judith, father to Stephen, Helen and Jonathan, father-in-law to Heather, Paul and Julie and loving grandad, great-grandad and brother-in-law. You will always be in our hearts xxx. His funeral service will take place on Friday 4th October 2019 at Grantham Crematorium at 9.30am. Family flowers only. Donations for the East Midlands Ambulance Service and the Fire Fighters Charity are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 26, 2019