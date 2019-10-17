Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:30
All Saints Church
Barrowby
PORTER

Roy (Roger)

Passed away suddenly in Greece on Saturday 28th September 2019. Much loved husband of the late Margaret, devoted Dad to Karen and Michael, father-in-law to Darran and Lucy and loving Grandpa of Rebecca, Emily, Charlie, George and Great-Grandpa to Louis. His funeral service will take place at Barrowby Church on Wednesday 30th October at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for the Royal British Legion may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 17, 2019
