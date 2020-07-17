|
|
CALCRAFT
Ruby May passed away peacefully at home on 4th July 2020, aged 93 years. Loving wife of the late Leslie, much loved mum of Shirley, Janet and Michael and a dear granny and great-granny. A private family funeral will take place at Grantham Crematorium. Donations in memory of Ruby for St Barnabas Hospice or Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance may be sent to E Gill and Sons Ltd, 55 Albert Street, Newark, Notts, NG24 4BQ or made online at egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Grantham Journal on July 17, 2020