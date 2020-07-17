Home

Ruby CALCRAFT

Ruby CALCRAFT Notice
CALCRAFT

Ruby May passed away peacefully at home on 4th July 2020, aged 93 years. Loving wife of the late Leslie, much loved mum of Shirley, Janet and Michael and a dear granny and great-granny. A private family funeral will take place at Grantham Crematorium. Donations in memory of Ruby for St Barnabas Hospice or Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance may be sent to E Gill and Sons Ltd, 55 Albert Street, Newark, Notts, NG24 4BQ or made online at egillandsons.co.uk
Published in Grantham Journal on July 17, 2020
