William Roberts & Sons
Devon Lane
Bottesford, Leicestershire NG13 0BZ
01949 842401
Russell GREEN

GREEN

Russell Ivan

A much loved father, grandad and great-grandad who will be sadly missed by Margaret, John, Julie, Tristan, Jonathan, Rachel, Mia, Tom, Ben and Sam. The family would like to sincerely thank everyone who sent cards and messages of sympathy, they were a great comfort. Special thanks to the Reverend David Payne for a lovely service and William Roberts & Sons especially Marion for her invaluable help. Many thanks for the donations received, which to date total £450 in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
