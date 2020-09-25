Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
10:30
Grantham Crematorium
Sandra BURNETT Notice
BURNETT

Sandra Jean

Passed away peacefully at St. Barnabas Hospice, Grantham, on Thursday 17th September 2020. Devoted Wife to Dave. Wonderful Mum and best friend to daughter Mandy. Loving Step-Mum to Louise and Jayne. Amazing Nan to Matt, Adam, Georgina, Steph and Jessica. Caring and loving Sister to Pat and her husband Colin. Special Auntie to Clare and Lucy and their families. Devoted friend to so many others. No more suffering, Rest in Peace. Funeral to take place at Grantham Crematorium on Wednesday 30th September 2020 at 10.30am. Donations for Parkinson's UK Grantham Branch and St. Barnabas Hospice in Grantham Hospital may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 25, 2020
