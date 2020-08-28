Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
13:30
Grantham Crematorium Chapel
Sarah JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON

Sarah

Passed away peacefully in Red Court Care Home on 24th July 2020 aged 91 years. She will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law's Betty and Nellie, niece Janet, nephews David, Richard, Frazer, Brian, Stephen and Matthew and all of her friends. Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday 2nd September at 1.30pm at Grantham Crematorium Chapel. Family flowers only please. Donations for the British Red Cross may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 28, 2020
