BRANSTON
Sharon Passed away on the 19th March 2020 aged 75 years. Much loved sister of Veronica, sister in law to David, auntie to Jolyon and Sophie and great auntie to Thomas. Under the current circumstances there will be a private family cremation on Wednesday 8th April 2020. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Donations for Cystic Fibrosis UK and Cancer Research UK are bring received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 27, 2020