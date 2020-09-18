|
|
WIBLIN
Sheila Dorothy
Died peacefully in Newton House, Grantham on 9th September 2020. Loving and devoted wife of the late Eric Wiblin. Dearly loved mum of Graham and Keith, mother-in-law of Lynne and Maria. Loving Grandma of Molly, Arron and Sophie; adoptive grandma of Danny, Alfie and Jessie; Great Grandma to Olly. Funeral will take place on Wednesday 23rd September at All Saints Church, Barrowby at 12.45pm, followed by cremation. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Sheila to the British Heart Foundation are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 18, 2020