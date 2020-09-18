Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020
12:45
All Saints Church
Barrowby
Sheila Dorothy

Died peacefully in Newton House, Grantham on 9th September 2020. Loving and devoted wife of the late Eric Wiblin. Dearly loved mum of Graham and Keith, mother-in-law of Lynne and Maria. Loving Grandma of Molly, Arron and Sophie; adoptive grandma of Danny, Alfie and Jessie; Great Grandma to Olly. Funeral will take place on Wednesday 23rd September at All Saints Church, Barrowby at 12.45pm, followed by cremation. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Sheila to the British Heart Foundation are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 18, 2020
