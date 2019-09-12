|
|
ROBERTS
Stan Passed away after a long illness on the 3rd September 2019, aged 78 years. Head of English at Central School for many years. Much loved husband of Gill, father of Simon, Sarah and Juliette and grandfather to his 7 grandchildren. He will be sadly missed. His funeral service will take place on Monday 23rd September 2019 at Grantham Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for the Alzheimer's Society are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 12, 2019