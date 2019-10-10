|
|
REED
Stephen
Passed away following a short illness on Tuesday 1st October 2019. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. His funeral will take place on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at Grantham Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Lincoln City Hospital and QMC Nottingham Intensive Care Units may be given on the day or may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Oct. 10, 2019