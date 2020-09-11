Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020
13:30
Grantham Crematorium
Susan Anne

Passed away on Wednesday 2nd September 2020 at Lincoln County Hospital aged 64 years. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Tuesday 22nd September 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for the Gateway Club, The Cree Centre, may be given on the day of forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director 14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 11, 2020
