PHILLIPS
Sybil
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 2nd June 2019 at Red Court Care Home aged 97 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at The Church of the Ascension at 11.45am followed by a private family cremation. Family flowers only please, donations for Dementia UK may be given on the day or can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 14, 2019