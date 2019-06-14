Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sybil Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sybil Phillips

Notice Condolences

Sybil Phillips Notice
PHILLIPS
Sybil
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 2nd June 2019 at Red Court Care Home aged 97 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Her funeral service will take place on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at The Church of the Ascension at 11.45am followed by a private family cremation. Family flowers only please, donations for Dementia UK may be given on the day or can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.