Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:30
Baptist Church in Wharf Road
After a very long and painful illness, Sylvia has left us to be welcomed into Heaven by our Lord Jesus. Sylvia was a very brave and exceptional lady, dearly loved by her adoring family as well as the many folk who were privileged to know her as a precious friend. Her celebration service of remembrance will be in the Baptist Church in Wharf Road on Friday 20th September at 11.30am, followed by a cremation. Those attending are requested to refrain from wearing any black clothing. This is a celebration. Family flowers only. Donations to CAFOD are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
