BATY
Ted
passed away at home after a short illness aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Joan, dad to Andrew and Stuart, father in law to Lynn and Lisa, papa to Charlotte and Jake and brother to Eileen. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Wednesday 18th November at Grantham Crematorium at 10.30am. Family flowers only. Donations to Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Care are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on Nov. 6, 2020