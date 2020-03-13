Home

Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:30
Grantham crematorium

Terence BOYLE

Terence BOYLE Notice
BOYLE

Terence

With deepest sadness passed away 2nd March 2020, after a long illness at Newton House nursing home. Miss you so much, love forever, I will hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven. Loving husband of Jenny and Family. Funeral to take place at Grantham crematorium on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations for the Alzheimer's Society may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 13, 2020
