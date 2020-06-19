|
CLAYTON Terence Michael (known as Terry) passed away on 3rd June 2020, aged 64 years. Much loved husband of Lesley and father to David and Ian; and grandfather to Harvey, Olly, Joey, Dexter, Freddy and Rosie. He will be sadly missed by all his family, and friends. The private funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium. Close family members only will be attending to ensure social distancing can be applied in line with the current COVID19 restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Motor Neurone Disease Association may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Grantham Journal on June 19, 2020