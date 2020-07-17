|
COY
Terence William
passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 4th July 2020, aged 88 years. Husband of the late Brenda, he will be deeply missed by his loving family and all his many friends. His funeral service will take place on Tuesday 28th July 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance are being received at our offices: Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on July 17, 2020