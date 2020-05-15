|
NASH
Terry
Passed away peacefully at Lincoln County Hospital on Wednesday 6th of May 2020, aged 75 years. Much loved Uncle of Sally, Elizabeth, Christine, Julie, Arthur, Keith, John and Steve. Devoted Great-Uncle to David, Lucy, Joshua and Edward, also good friend to Margaret, he will be sadly missed by all his relatives and friends. Donations for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and RNLI, are being received by Robert Holland Funeral Director. Tel: 01476 594422
Published in Grantham Journal on May 15, 2020