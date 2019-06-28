Home

Of Grantham, Heating Engineer. Promoted to Glory 16th June 2019, aged 59 years. Dearly loved husband of Lesley, father of Ben & Claire, father-in-law of Natasha and Tim, devoted granddad of Evelyn, Edward & Joshua. Also loving son of Mary. A service of celebration of his life will take place at the Salvation Army Citadel, King Edward Street, Nottingham, NG1 1EU on Tuesday 9th July at 7.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 28, 2019
