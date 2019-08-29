Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
14:30
Grantham Crematorium
Tony BAINES

Tony BAINES Notice
BAINES

Tony Passed away suddenly on the 17th August 2019, aged 76 years. A much loved husband, dad and granddad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Friday 6th September 2019 at 2.30pm. The family welcome all those who knew Tony to attend. Flowers or donations for St Barnabas Hospice can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
