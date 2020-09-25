|
LAWSON
Tony
Passed away at home on 12th September 2020 aged 85 years. Husband of the late Joan and father to Nick & Andrea. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. His funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium Chapel on Wednesday 7th October at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for Marie Curie and Macmillan Nurses may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 25, 2020