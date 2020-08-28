|
|
BENBOW
Val
passed away in Lincoln County Hospital on 22nd August 2020, aged 79 years. Beloved mum of Tracey & Richard and treasured nan to Luke, Matthew, Thomas, James & Harvey and great-nan to Amelia. Her funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium Chapel at 1.30pm on Monday 14th September. Family flowers only please. Donations for The British Lung Foundation may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 28, 2020