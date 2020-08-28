Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
13:30
Grantham Crematorium Chapel
BENBOW

Val

passed away in Lincoln County Hospital on 22nd August 2020, aged 79 years. Beloved mum of Tracey & Richard and treasured nan to Luke, Matthew, Thomas, James & Harvey and great-nan to Amelia. Her funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium Chapel at 1.30pm on Monday 14th September. Family flowers only please. Donations for The British Lung Foundation may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Directors, 14, St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 28, 2020
