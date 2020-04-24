Home

ANDERTON

Valerie

passed away suddenly at home on 3rd April 2020, aged 68 years. Loving wife of David and mother to Paul, Mark, James and Sarah. Val leaves behind seven grandchildren and a great grandson, all of whom she devoted her time to and they will sorely miss her. A private funeral will take place on Tuesday 28th April 2020. Donations in her memory for The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Apr. 24, 2020
