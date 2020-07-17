|
|
TAYLOR
Valerie
passed away peacefully on Sunday 5th July 2020 at Lincoln County Hospital, aged 77 years. She will be deeply missed by daughters Louise, Rachael and Vanessa and all her family and many friends. The Cortege will leave Crosby Lane, Welbourn at 11.45am on Thursday 23rd July 2020 and take Val on a final journey around the village loop. Due to Covid restrictions, the family invite anyone who wishes, to use this as an opportunity to pay their last respects to Val. A private family funeral service will follow at Grantham Crematorium. Donations for The MS Society and Welbourn Village Hall may be given on the day or can be forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on July 17, 2020