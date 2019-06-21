|
GEORGE
Vanessa Joyce
The funeral will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium Otley Road, Leeds LS16 6AH on 3rd July 2019 at 2.20pm. Please could we request that guests attending wear colour and not to buy flowers but instead donate to her favourite charity Guide Dogs. Ness was so loving and kind. Her infinite love for her friends and her generosity was so beautiful. The biggest animal lover in the world with an infectious laugh. Forever treasured, forever loved.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 21, 2019