|
|
LUCAS
Vera
passed away peacefully on the 23rd July 2020, aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Roy, mum to Sarah and grandma to Lucas and Maddie. Wonderful memories, forever in our hearts. Her funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 26th August 2020 at Grantham Crematorium at 10.30am. Family flowers only please, donations for The British Heart Foundation and Dementia UK may be given on the day or forwarded to: Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on Aug. 7, 2020