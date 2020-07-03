Home

Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
All Saint's Church
Barrowby
Resources
Wendy REDMILE

Wendy REDMILE Notice
REDMILE

Wendy Helen passed away peacefully after a short illness on 21st June 2020. Reunited with husband Kenneth, loving mum to Justine and Faith, devoted Nana to Evan and Esme and mother-in-law to Dave and Al. Her funeral service will take place on Friday 17th July 2020 at All Saint's Church, Barrowby followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations are being taken for RSPCA through Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
Published in Grantham Journal on July 3, 2020
