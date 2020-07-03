|
|
REDMILE
Wendy Helen passed away peacefully after a short illness on 21st June 2020. Reunited with husband Kenneth, loving mum to Justine and Faith, devoted Nana to Evan and Esme and mother-in-law to Dave and Al. Her funeral service will take place on Friday 17th July 2020 at All Saint's Church, Barrowby followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations are being taken for RSPCA through Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham.
