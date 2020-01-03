|
|
CLARK
William Michael
28/6/1937 - 16/12/2019
William Michael Clark, fondly known as Mick, passed away in hospital in Great Yarmouth, Gorleston-on-Sea Norfolk. Mick was a devoted husband to his wife Val and a loving father to his four sons: Simon, Richard, Jamie and Gary. Mick had endured recent ill health to which he finally succumbed, dying peacefully on 16th December 2019. Born and educated in Grantham, Mick left school and joined the Army where he became a PT Instructor. On completion of his National Service Mick married Valerie Irene Cotterill and set up home in Grantham. They went on to have four sons who gave them nine grand-children and four great-grand-children, all of whom Mick adored. After many years of working as a driver, Mick retired and moved to Spain with his wife Val, where they enjoyed living in the sun on the Costa Blanca. In the last few years Mick and Val returned to the UK to live closer to family in Norfolk. A funeral service will be held at Gorleston-on-Sea Magdalen Crematorium, NR31 7JJ, near Great Yarmouth on Monday 13th January at 1.45pm. Memorial donations may be made in Mick's name to 'Cancer Research UK'. Flowers will be sent by the family. Following the cremation service, a wake will be held at the 2 Honeysuckle Barns, Hemsby Road, NR29 4QG. All are welcome to both. (If you are attending could you please email Richard on [email protected] by 10th January)
Published in Grantham Journal on Jan. 3, 2020