|
|
Passed away at home on Wednesday 19th June 2019, aged 87 years. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Lillian and all his family and friends. His funeral service will take place on Monday 8th July 2019 at St. Wulfram's Church at 12.00noon followed by Cremation at Grantham Crematorium, all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) may be given on the day or can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St. Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS.
Published in Grantham Journal on June 28, 2019