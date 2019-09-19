|
|
WHYTE
William 'Bill'
Passed away peacefully at St Barnabas Hospice in the Hospital on 11th September 2019, aged 92. Loving husband to Nancy, father to Ian and Don, father-in-law to Pat and Liz. Funeral Service to be held at Grantham Crematorium on Friday 4th of October 2019 at 1.30pm. Family request avoid wearing black. Family flowers only, donations to St Barnabas Hospice in the Hospital. All enquiries to Grantham Co-op Funeralcare, Bridge End Road. Tel: 01476 570023
Published in Grantham Journal on Sept. 19, 2019