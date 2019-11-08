Albert Owen "Abbie" Harris, 83, died Sept. 26, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was the son of the late Walker Cecil and Rettie Walters Harris.
In addition to his wife, Ruby Mae Race Harris, he is survived by sons: Ricky Owen Harris of Palm Coast, FL and David Lee Harris of Williamstown; daughters: Karen Sue Harris of Cold Springs, Mary Margaret Moss of Crittenden and Stacey Lynn Beach of Dry Ridge; a sister: Mary Foster of Cary, NC;13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sept. 30, 2019 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown.
Burial with Military Honors was at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North.
Published in Grant County News on Oct. 3, 2019