Alice Margaret Winship, 54, formerly of Grant County, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Seattle, WA.

She is survived by a sister, Mary Merritt and a brother, Allen Winship,

Because of Covid-19, scheduled memorials had to be postponed. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, Sep. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. (outdoors for social distancing) at the Winship family house, 17068 Hwy 262 E, Warden.

