Anna Lee Mann Bowen, 84, died Oct. 20, 2019 in Edgewood.
She was the daughter of the late Ira and Sylvia Mann.
In addition to her husband, Charles Raymond Bowen, Anna was preceded in death by a brother, George Mann and three sisters, Mary Lou Mann, Betty Seibert and Dorothy Deaton.
Anna is survived by a son, Ricky Bowen of Maysville; daughters, Jo Ann O'Hara of Elsmere and Barbara Bentley (Gary) of Georgetown; a brother, John Mann of Crittenden and a sister, Wanda Chipman of Verona.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown. Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Gardnersville Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News on Oct. 24, 2019