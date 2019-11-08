Arva Mae Leming, 71, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in Edgewood.
Arva is preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Samuel Leming, Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Paul (Terry) Leming and Mike (Rachel Taylor) Leming; brother, Paul Hendricks (Barbara) Ireland; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 25 with funeral services at 12 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. Interment will immediately follow at Williamstown Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News on Oct. 24, 2019