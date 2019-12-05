Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jean Richardson. View Sign Service Information Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home 30 S. Main Dry Ridge , KY 41035 (859)-823-5641 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Jean Webster Richardson, 85, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Williamstown.

Barb was born on May 13, 1934 to the late Everette "Pop" Ottis Webster and Mary Theodore Osborne Webster. She was the widow of Virgil Richardson.

Barb was a retired custodian of the Grant County School system where she worked faithfully for over 20 years at the former Mt. Zion School and Crittenden-Mt. Zion School. She was a dedicated farmer where she loved to milk cattle and spend time with her husband on the family farm. She was a member of the Elliston-Baptist Church. She loved to garden and can vegetables but her most cherished moments was spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Barbara is survived by two sons, Terry A. (Sharon) Richardson of Dry Ridge, Gary A. (Camilla) Richardson of Glencoe; four grandchildren, Tasha Jarome, Chrystal, Caleb, and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Virgil, she is preceded in death by one grandson, Jarrod Allen Richardson.

Services were held at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home in Dry Ridge with Rev. Howard Chipman officiating.

Burial was at Pleasant View Cemetery in Mt. Zion. Memorials are suggested to the Elliston Baptist Church. Barbara Jean Webster Richardson, 85, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Williamstown.Barb was born on May 13, 1934 to the late Everette "Pop" Ottis Webster and Mary Theodore Osborne Webster. She was the widow of Virgil Richardson.Barb was a retired custodian of the Grant County School system where she worked faithfully for over 20 years at the former Mt. Zion School and Crittenden-Mt. Zion School. She was a dedicated farmer where she loved to milk cattle and spend time with her husband on the family farm. She was a member of the Elliston-Baptist Church. She loved to garden and can vegetables but her most cherished moments was spending time with her children and grandchildren.She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.Barbara is survived by two sons, Terry A. (Sharon) Richardson of Dry Ridge, Gary A. (Camilla) Richardson of Glencoe; four grandchildren, Tasha Jarome, Chrystal, Caleb, and six great-grandchildren.In addition to her husband Virgil, she is preceded in death by one grandson, Jarrod Allen Richardson.Services were held at the Eckler-McDaniel Funeral Home in Dry Ridge with Rev. Howard Chipman officiating.Burial was at Pleasant View Cemetery in Mt. Zion. Memorials are suggested to the Elliston Baptist Church. Published in Grant County News on Dec. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Grant County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close