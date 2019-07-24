Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Verville. View Sign Service Information Moore & Parker Funeral Home 303 Maple Leaf Rd Maysville , KY 41056 (606)-759-1111 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Verville, 72, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at UK Chandler Hospital.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1946 in Hastings, Nebraska and was the daughter of the late John and Frances Skillman.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Paul Verville; a son, David (Mary Cath-erine); a daughter, Sandy Wilson (Scott); five grandchildren, Quinn Wilson, Evan Wilson, Catherine Verville, Lucy Verville and Matthew Verville. The youngest of four children, she is also survived by her brother, Edward Skillman and a host of beloved brother and sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Nancye Houck and Jayne Ardith Skillman and her step-mother, Lea Caproni Skillman.

She graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in elementary ed-ucation and received her Rank 1 in early education from Georgetown College. She began her career as a kindergarten teacher at Williamstown Independent Schools in Williamstown, Kentucky in 1972. She reconnected with her childhood neighbor, Paul in 1972 and they were married in 1973 at St. Patrick Church in Maysville.

She was a teacher in Williamstown for 14 years before moving back to Maysville in 1986 to work in her family's restaurant business, Caproni's. She began teaching in Maysville the following year at Jones Elementary and remained there until the merger with Mason County. She moved to Straub Elementary and continued teach-ing until her retirement in 2004. After a year off, she worked at St. Augustine Catholic School in Augusta for six more years. In total, she was a teacher for 36 years.

She loved life. She had an undeniable energy and magnetic personality. Her pres-ence was effortless, yet powerful. She lived life with exceptional character, charm, humor and wit. She lived purposefully and loved people deeply. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family and lifelong friends, especially her grandchildren who brought her immense happiness. Her family has been immeasurably blessed by her devotion, faithfulness and love. Her spirit lives on through all of those who were lucky enough to have crossed her path.

Visitation was held Friday, July 26 at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville. Funeral services were held Saturday, July 27 at St. Patrick Church in Maysville with Rev. Andrew Young officiating.

Burial will be conducted privately at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Katie DeSpain Scholarship Fund c/o Hayswood Hospital Foundation-Attn: Lloyd Schiltz, or St. Patrick School. Condolences may be sent to







