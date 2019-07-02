Barry Gene Rymer, 65 of Crittenden, died Tuesday July 2, 2019 surrounded by his family at home.
He was born Nov. 4, 1953 in Covington and was the son of the late Opal Waits Rymer and Vernon Eugene Rymer.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Donna Sharkey Rymer, a son, Travis Rymer (Danielle) of Union and two grandchildren, Hannah and Royce Rymer and a brother, Greg Rymer of Florida.
If desired, memorial contributions can be directed to .
At Barry's request, no services will be held.
Published in Grant County News from July 11 to July 15, 2019