Betty Jane Souder Delaney, 94, of Florence, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Florence.

Mrs. Delaney was born April 22, 1925 in Grant County to the late Bennie and Dorothy Mae Wilson Souder.

Mrs. Delaney was a retired co-owner of Cincinnati Golf Service and a longtime member of the Erlanger Baptist Church.

Mrs. Delaney enjoyed baking and working with ceramics but is most fondly remembered by her family for her love of family and of her devotion to the Lord and His church.

On May 4, 1946, she was united in marriage to Howard C. Delaney, who passed away March 31, 1991.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mrs. Delaney was preceded in death by brothers Edward Souder and Harold Souder and sisters Marge Colson and Edith Latimer.

Mrs. Delaney is survived by a daughter, Diane Delaney of Independence; sons, Jerry A. Delaney and his wife Karen of Florence and Jeff D. Delaney and his wife Andrea of Louisville; a sister, Marcy Nicholson of Dry Ridge; a brother, Elton Souder of Dry Ridge, eight grandchildren and nine great -grandchildren.

Due to restrictions passed down to us from the Governor's Office as well as CDC guidelines there will be no visitation and services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Williamstown Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Erlanger Baptist Church. The Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home of Williamstown has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. Betty Jane Souder Delaney.

