Betty Jane Kellam, 81 of Dry Ridge died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
Survivors include her husband: Leland Kellam; three sons: Steve L. (Karla) Kellam and Tim L. (Jamie) Kellam both of Crittenden; Rodney A. Kellam of Bradenton, FL; three brothers; Bobby Wolfe of Cincinnati, OH; David (Lois) Wolfe of Williamstown; Larry (Debbie) Wolfe of Mason; one sister Louise Wolfe Osborne of Williamstown; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held Sept. 27 at the Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Williamstown. Burial was in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North in Williamstown.
Published in Grant County News on Oct. 10, 2019