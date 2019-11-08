Betty Jo Eibeck Hausberger, 82, of Dry Ridge, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at her residence.
Surviving is her husband of 50+ years, Carl Eugene Hausberger of Dry Ridge; 2 sons, Charles Lee "Chuck" (Deneise) Hausberger and Joseph Wayne (Connie) Hausberger both of Dry Ridge; 1 daughter, Carla Jean (Larry) Anders of Dry Ridge; 4 grandchildren; and 1 sister, Darlene (Johnny) Houchens of Williamstown.
Visitation services will be Oct. 30 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown followed by memorial services.
Memorial donations can be made to Friends of Sherman Tavern.
Published in Grant County News on Oct. 31, 2019