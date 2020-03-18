Beverly Darlene Carter, 76, of Williamstown, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at home.
She was a retired waitress and a member of the Stewartsville Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ward and Mildred Jenkins, and siblings, Laura JoAnn Conway, Rob Jenkins and Gary Jenkins.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis W. Carter; two daughters, Lavon Powell of Corinth and Lisa (Lee) Browning of Catoosa, OK; two sons, Jamie Howell and Gregory Howell, both of Ghent, KY; a sister, Sondra Hudgins of Owenton; two brothers, Price Jenkins of Crittenden and Dan Jenkins of Warsaw; 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Services were March 18 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown. Burial was in the Corinth Cemetery.
Published in Grant County News on Mar. 18, 2020