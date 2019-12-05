Billie Ann Woody, 75, of Dry Ridge, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her residence.
Billie was born Sep. 29, 1944.
She was passionate about traveling and rode motorcycles up to a month before she passed, Billie was an avid churchgoer and cherished all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with a full heart. Her son describes her as living a beautiful, loving life.
Survivors include her husband, "Mike" Woody; a son, Brian Fannon and a daughter, Lori Blakenship; ten grandchildren, Jacob, Kyle, Nicholas, Ryan, Spencer, Stevi, Breanne, Cierra, Lacey and Mallorie; eight great-grandchildren, Carson, Kaleb, Logan, Lucas, Ricky, Sawyer, Finley and Leah; and two expected great-grandchildren, Baby Carson and Baby Nick.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Fannon; a daughter, Kari Rash; and two step-children, Michael S. and Tawana.
A celebration of life service was held Nov. 26 at First Love Community Fellowship in Dry Ridge.
